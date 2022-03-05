Brooklyn Beckham’s family celebrates his birthday with loving posts

Brooklyn Beckham is celebrating his 23rd birthday. His parents, David and Victoria, wrote celebratory messages and shared images of their son, reminiscing about their first born and how far he’s come.

David shared a photo of himself and Brooklyn, back when his son was a baby. Brooklyn is adorably wearing sunglasses. “Happy Birthday to my amazing boy. Happy Birthday bust we love u so much. Have the most amazing day,” he wrote

Victoria also shared a photo of Brooklyn when he was a baby, showing one of their early beach days. “23 years ago today my life changed forever, I felt a love impossible to explain. Brooklyn, you have no idea how much we all love you. Happy Birthday to the sweetest, kindest soul,” she wrote.

David took to his Instagram stories to share more memories of his son, including childhood photos and funny clips. In one of them, Brooklyn struggles to lift a big pumpkin, dropping it in exhaustion. The other video shows David and Brooklyn wrestling. “Maybe at 23 you’ll win one,” wrote David. “Love you mate.”