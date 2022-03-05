Brooklyn Beckham’s family celebrates his birthday with loving posts

Brooklyn Beckham is celebrating his 23rd birthday. His parents, David and Victoria, wrote celebratory messages and shared images of their son, reminiscing about their first born and how far he’s come.
David shared a photo of himself and Brooklyn, back when his son was a baby. Brooklyn is adorably wearing sunglasses. “Happy Birthday to my amazing boy. Happy Birthday bust we love u so much. Have the most amazing day,” he wrote
Victoria also shared a photo of Brooklyn when he was a baby, showing one of their early beach days. “23 years ago today my life changed forever, I felt a love impossible to explain. Brooklyn, you have no idea how much we all love you. Happy Birthday to the sweetest, kindest soul,” she wrote.
David took to his Instagram stories to share more memories of his son, including childhood photos and funny clips. In one of them, Brooklyn struggles to lift a big pumpkin, dropping it in exhaustion. The other video shows David and Brooklyn wrestling. “Maybe at 23 you’ll win one,” wrote David. “Love you mate.”
Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn’s fiancée, also shared a post for his birthday.
“Happy birthday baby. I’m so lucky to be able to go through life by your side. I love you more everyday. I cant wait to marry you so soon!” she captioned the post.
Nicola and Brooklyn have been engaged since June 2020, with their wedding set for April 9th of this year. “Today I turned 23. The past 23 years have been a absolute rollercoaster and now I am coming to the most important part in my life, the part where I get to marry my other half xx I’m so excited for the next part of my life,” Brooklyn wrote on Instagram, sharing how excited he is to soon marry his fiancée.