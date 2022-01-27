David Beckham shares his hilarious reaction after finding out Harper Seven has a crush

David and Victoria Beckham’s youngest daughter Harper Seven is growing up before our eyes, and she already has her first crush! On Wednesday the soccer player shared a dramatic black and white selfie of what his face looked like after the 10-year-old told him someone was giving her butterflies. He even wrote a sad poem, “Roses are red Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy’s face” her wrote with angry emojis. Thankfully Harper let him know he wasn’t going to be replaced on February 14th, “but it’s ok she said daddy you are my only valentine ,” he added.

©David Beckham





David has already watched his sons go from thinking girls have cooties to calling them their girlfriends but for some reason, it’s always a little bit tougher for dads when it’s their daughter’s turn.

While harper is still in the crush stage, his two oldest are in pretty serious relationships

The oldest, Brooklyn Beckham, is engaged to Nicola Peltz and, they are reportedly set to get married in just a couple of months. Per DailyMail, there were claims that Victoria was drawing the designs for the dress but, she is reportedly wearing two Valentino gowns during the day.

©Brooklyn Beckham





Romeo Beckham, 19, will celebrate his third anniversary with Mia Regan in May. In 2020, he shared a series of anniversary photos and, they made their first joint red carpet appearance at the 2021 British Fashion Awards. The young lovers are pretty cute and often post photos of each other on social media.