Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper have a relaxing spa day

Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper had a girls‘ day, where they went to the spa and got some rest.

She shared a mirror selfie of the two and wished her followers a happy weekend.

The photo features Victoria and Harper posing in front of the mirror, with the two are smiling and twinning with their fluffy grey bathrobes. “Happy weekend!! Saturday spa treatments for mummy and Harper Seven,” Victoria captioned the post.

Harper is Victoria’s youngest child with David Beckham and their only daughter. The pair, who have been married for over two decades, shares four children: Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper Seven, 10.

Harper gets plenty of attention from her parents, with both of them recurringly sharing loving posts of her. Earlier this month, David shared a photo of a day he spent with Harper. His post features two photos of David and Harper smiling and kissing in front of the camera. The pictures were taken on day the two went on a chilly morning walk, looking bundled up for the cold. “Daddy & Princess Leia had a lovely walk this morning,” he captioned the post.