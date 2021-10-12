Here’s why David Beckham is the inspiration for Victoria Beckham’s latest clothing collection

Victoria Beckham went from being a Spice Girl to being a successful fashion designer with her own clothing line. The chic business woman is often keeping up with the latest fashion trends by releasing different collections. For her latest spring/summer 2022 collection, Beckham told British Vogue that her soccer player husband, David Beckham, is the inspiration for the line.

“David always dresses. He always makes an effort. When we’re on holiday in Europe, he has a very pulled-together look, and I want to wear those pieces as well. It’s a shared suitcase,” Victoria Beckham said in the interview.

“The oversized chambray shirts feel quite David, with a loose-fitting pant and a beautiful belt. You wanna be that person,” Beckham said when speaking about pieces from the new collection.

In addition to her hubby, Beckham also got inspiration from movies such as ‘Goodfellas.’ “A masculine silhouette is part of our DNA,” Beckham wrote in the show notes, according to British Vogue.

“There was quite an eclectic mix of well-dressed men that came to mind when I was thinking about this season... Leo in linen, Ray Liotta in Goodfellas – the string vest and unbuttoned shirt – then of course Mr Beckham himself.”