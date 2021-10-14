Victoria Beckham roasts her matching outfits with husband David

Victoria Beckham has always been a fashion icon, but there are still some old style moments that she’s not really a fan of.

On Wednesday, October 13, the fashion designer appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she talked about the iconic matching moments she and her husband, David Beckham, were known for in the early days of their relationship. The 47-year-old told the late night host that she and David were simply “naive” about fashion back in the day.

“We didn’t do it that much but every time we did, it was very well-documented and will just not leave me alone, let me tell you,” she joked about their coordinating outfits.

“It just seemed like a really good idea at the time, you know? It really did,” Victoria continued. “I think it was a naivety then. We didn’t know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which, to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be.”

The couple--who have now been married for 22 years--have given us several memorable style moments through the years, like their head-to-toe leather look in 1999 and their all-white blinged out ensembles at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards. Despite admitting that she isn’t a biggest fan of these looks, Victoria still said she looks back on these moments with love.

“I really wish I had the courage to do it more now,” she said on The Tonight Show. “I suppose the more that you get to know the industry and the older that you get, you know, the less naive. I mean we didn‘t know, we didn’t care. We just had fun and we were like, ‘Hey, let’s wear matching leather.‘ And we did.”

Earlier this year, as they celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, David reflected on some of his favorite looks they shared. He also teased the fact that he and his wife couldn’t help but complement each other after so many years together, posting photos of some more recent matching ensembles.

“22 years later, still matching outfits 😂,” he captioned his Instagram tribute. “Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same 😂 @victoriabeckham ❤️❤️ @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️❤️.”