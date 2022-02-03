David Beckham says Victoria Beckham has had the same meal every day for the past 25 years

David Beckham was a guest on “River Cafe Table 4,” discussing some of his household’s diet. He revealed a very interesting and wild bit of information about his wife, Victoria Beckham: she eats the same meal every day and has done so for the past 25 years.

“River Cafe Table 4 is a podcast where guests go to the River Cafe to talk about their food memories. Hosted by Ruth Rogers, guests of the podcast include Victoria and David Beckham, Michael Caine, Glenn Close, and more. David Beckham was her most recent guest, talking about his family, their food habits, his personal relationship with food, and his wife’s eating rituals.

“Unfortunately, I‘m married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I’ve met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She‘ll very rarely deviate away from there,” David said with a laugh. “The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing… It was one of my favorite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since!”