Cruz Beckham teams up with Justin Bieber’s songwriter to launch his new music career

Cruz Beckham is ready to be a star! The 17-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham is officially launching his new music career, after spending time in the recording studios of Miami, Los Angeles and London, the up-and-coming singer is about to start a new artistic journey.

Beckham has been working closely with Justin Bieber’s songwriter Poo Bear, showcasing a new style and showing the world that he is ready to debut a new image and aesthetic for his music.

During his latest photo shoot, Cruz shared that he already has some songs ready, and has been inspired to write about his “personal experiences, real experiences.”

Apart from singing, he is also known for playing the guitar, piano, and drums, and he is even open to learning more instruments to expand his knowledge.

“I don’t think you ever stop learning, but I’m taking my time seeing what happens,” Beckham admitted, adding that he “learnt how to play the mandolin for a song I wrote.”

The singer detailed the moment when his family realized he could become a talented musician, after they heard him singing Beyonce’s ‘Love On Top.’ Now he has received the support of family friends, including Eva Longoria, who shared Cruz’s Instagram post, teasing new music.

“I was still really little! My voice hadn’t really developed, so I could just sing that high!” he explained. However he once thought he would “want to do football,” following his father’s steps.