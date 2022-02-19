Victoria Beckham shows off her impressive abs in an intense workout

Victoria Beckham looks better than ever. In a series of photographs, Victoria shared a photo of this past week’s workouts, with her abs and muscles on full display.

“Last workout of the week in new #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham see Stories for how @mrbobbyrich has chosen to torture me this week!!” she captioned the post. David Beckham was amongst the first to drop a comment in her post. “Give this girl a Gold medal,” he wrote.

The workouts were done in partnership with Reebok and her trainer, Bobby Rich. She’s seen wearing all Reebok gear, made up of matching bra and legging. Rich reshared the post and wrote, “Great to see clients enjoying the rewards from the hard graft they put in day and day out!”

In conversation with Women’s HealthUK, Rich spoke about Victoria’s routine and why she came to him in the first place. “It was becoming apparent to her that the benefits from her own training routines had become minimal,“ he said. ”Despite spending daily 90+ minute sessions in the gym she was purely maintaining her fitness levels rather than improving in other meaningful ways. She was ready for a change.” Rich explained that while Victoria felt a little wary of weight training, she quickly changed her mind and embraced the workouts, loving the results.