Victoria Beckham shows off her impressive abs in an intense workout

Victoria Beckham looks better than ever. In a series of photographs, Victoria shared a photo of this past week’s workouts, with her abs and muscles on full display.
“Last workout of the week in new #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham see Stories for how @mrbobbyrich has chosen to torture me this week!!” she captioned the post. David Beckham was amongst the first to drop a comment in her post. “Give this girl a Gold medal,” he wrote.
The workouts were done in partnership with Reebok and her trainer, Bobby Rich. She’s seen wearing all Reebok gear, made up of matching bra and legging. Rich reshared the post and wrote, “Great to see clients enjoying the rewards from the hard graft they put in day and day out!”
In conversation with Women’s HealthUK, Rich spoke about Victoria’s routine and why she came to him in the first place. “It was becoming apparent to her that the benefits from her own training routines had become minimal,“ he said. ”Despite spending daily 90+ minute sessions in the gym she was purely maintaining her fitness levels rather than improving in other meaningful ways. She was ready for a change.” Rich explained that while Victoria felt a little wary of weight training, she quickly changed her mind and embraced the workouts, loving the results.
Victoria Beckham has often discussed how she stays in shape, sharing her love of salmon and how the protein has helped her stay in shape and sort out all sorts of skin issues. In an appearance on the podcast “River Table 4,” David Beckham talked about his wife’s particular eating habits. When speaking about his family’s favorite foods, he said, “Unfortunately, I‘m married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I’ve met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She‘ll very rarely deviate away from there.”
He fondly remembers an occasion when Victoria took some food from his plate. “The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing… It was one of my favorite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since!”