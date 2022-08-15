Mariah Carey was victim of a robbery at her $5M Atlanta mansion

It seems Mariah Carey was the victim of a robbery. The iconic singer, who recently shared an emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John, was on vacation in Europe last month with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, when the burglars entered her mansion in Atlanta, Georgia.

The break-in was then confirmed by the authorities, revealing that it happened July 27 and detailing that there is still “an open investigation” taking place, and the “information may be limited” at the moment.

Police officers did not reveal what the burglars took from the $5.65 million celebrity home, which is located in an elite suburb of Sandy Springs in Atlanta. Mariah purchased the property last November, featuring 9 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a lavish swimming pool, a screening room, tennis court and a playground.

The musician had been posting about her trip in Capri, Italy, attending the 2022 Alta Moda show by Dolce & Gabbana and taking time for some moments of relaxation by the Mediterranean beaches. “Ciao Capri!” Mariah wrote on Instagram July 19.

“Out East for the week, soaking it all in,” she wrote last week, explaining that she had rented a mansion in the Hamptons, New York. It was then reported that she rented the place for two weeks and paid more than six figures.