Mariah Carey shares emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John: ‘This is a moment I will never forget’

Mariah Carey is sharing an emotional tribute to the legendary star Olivia Newton-John, following the announcement of her death at 73 on Monday, August 8.

The singer highlighted her impact and influence both in a personal and professional aspect, confessing that she has much love to share for the ‘Grease’ star.

Mariah revealed that she was “blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I’ve ever met.”

She also posted some photos with Olivia, sharing the stage over the years.“She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you,” Mariah declared.

The singer also detailed the moment she first met Olivia and how she became a big fan of her music and acting skills. “I first fell in love with Olivia’s voice when I was a little girl and heard “I Honestly Love You.” Songs like “Magic,” “Suddenly” and “Have You Never Been Mellow” showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound.”

Mariah continued, “And THEN there was GREASE. I was obsessed. I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE one and only Olivia Newton-John actually walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to “Hopelessly Devoted To You.” This is a moment I will never ever forget.”