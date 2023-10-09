Neymar and Bruna Biancardi share the first photos of their newborn baby and reveal her name

Last April, Neymar Jr and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi excitedly announced they were having their first baby. A few months later, this happy news was overshadowed by reports of the football player’s admitted infidelity. Nevertheless, their love for their child prevailed, and they came together in a grand celebration where they revealed they were expecting a girl.

Although the couple’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges while they waited for the birth of their daughter, it hasn’t stopped them from being close on her big arrival day. The football player and the model have now officially announced the birth of their daughter and shared her name.

©@neymarjr



Naymar and Bruna shared tender images after the birth of their daughter.

On October 6th, Neymar and Bruna announced the arrival of the birth of their daughter on their Instagram accounts with a joint post. The couple posted a lovely carousel of photos featuring their newborn. Unlike many celebrities who opt to keep their children’s faces hidden, they chose to proudly show their baby girl’s face as they lovingly held her.

“Our Mavie has arrived to complete our lives❤️ 🙏🏼 Welcome, daughter!” they wrote in their post, revealing the name they chose for their baby. “You are already so loved by us... thank you for choosing us,” they added in their message. This name could very well be inspired by the French ‘ma vie,’ which means “my life.”

©@neymarjr



They chose the name Mavie for their baby.

While they didn’t share specific details about the date and location of their baby’s birth, it’s evident from the photos that she was born in a Brazilian hospital. In the pictures, Neymar and Bruna appear happy with their baby girl. Bruna is dressed in a satin pink gown, while he is in a black outfit. The Al-Hilal player from the Arabian Super League showed his tender paternal side as he gently bathed his daughter.

Neymar is already a father to a 12-year-old boy named Davi Lucca Da Silva Santos from his previous relationship with Carolina Dantas. In fact, Neymar’s firstborn eagerly participated in the gender reveal of his little sister last June.

Love prevails with the birth of their daughter

A few weeks ago, there were some negative reports about Neymar. A video showed him getting close to two women at a party in Barcelona. People on the internet quickly criticized him, accusing him of being unfaithful to Bruna, especially during her late-stage pregnancy.

However, this time, Neymar chose not to admit fault or apologize to Bruna publicly; instead, he stayed silent. In contrast, Bruna did release a message in which she shared her perspective. “I’m aware of what happened, and I am disappointed once again. But in the final stages of my pregnancy, my focus and concern are solely on my daughter, and that’s all I’m going to think about for the moment. Thank you for the kind messages,” she wrote on her social media.

©@brunabiancardi



Bruna had made it clear that her priority was her daughter.

