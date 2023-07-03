30-year-old fan leaves his estate to Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. already has a reported net worth of $200 million, but he has a Brazilian businessman’s estate to look forward to once he passes. Last month the anonymous fan shared notarized documents with Metropoles proving that he has an official will leaving everything to the soccer player.





©GettyImages



Neymar Jr. has a loyal fan ready to leave him everything

The man is young, but he explained that he is not in good health. He chose Neymar Jr. because he likes him, and “identifies with him a lot.”

“I also suffer from defamation, I am also a superfamily, and the relationship with his father reminds me a lot of mine with my father, who is already deceased,” he said. “But mostly I know that, above all, he is not a gold digger, something a little rare nowadays.”

It seems like the man may have some gold diggers in his life because he does not want to leave it to his family. “I would hate to leave it to the government or relatives I don’t get along with,” he said.

The man said he has tried to get the message to Neymar, “but was unsuccessful.” “I also have some family items and things,” the fan continued.



What is Neymar Jr.’s relationship with his father?

©GettyImages



Neymar Sr. has managed his son since the Santos Academy



One reason the fan saw himself in Neymar, is his relationship with his father. His dad, Neymar Sr., was also a soccer player, making it to the lower leagues, but after a car crash when he was 32, he had to let his dream go.

Once he stopped playing, his focus went on his son’s career. Neymar Sr. has managed him since he was a child in the Santos Academy, and they have made millions together. Neymar Sr. has had controversies, but his son has stayed by his side.

Neymar Jr. has admitted that their relationship has changed. In the 2022 documentary Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, fans got a look at their relationship. “In the past, we had more of a father/son relationship, but we’ve drifted. We’re still close of course, but I think it’s more on the professional side,” the athlete admits.



Related Video: Chadwick Boseman to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Loading the player...