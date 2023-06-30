In the realm of baseball superstitions, a bid for a no-hitter or perfect game demands an unwritten rule of solitude. But a break in tradition occurred on that unforgettable day at the Oakland Coliseum. Domingo Germán, the Dominican professional baseball pitcher for the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball, engaged in conversation with his pitching coach, Matt Blake, after completing a flawless seventh inning.

Little did they know that this unconventional interaction would be inconsequential. Germán retired the next six Athletics batters, etching his name in the records of baseball history as he achieved the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball.

©GettyImages



Yankees’ pitcher Domingo Germán makes history with a perfect game in Major League Baseball

It was an 11-0 victory that resonated with unparalleled excitement

Speaking in Spanish through an interpreter during an on-field interview with the YES Network, Germán couldn’t contain his enthusiasm. He described the experience as “so exciting” and acknowledged the rarity and uniqueness of pitching a perfect game, a feat few have accomplished.

More than a decade had passed since Félix Hernández last achieved this incredible feat, making Germán’s achievement all the more remarkable.

Despite delays during the game, including a long wait in the dugout and interruptions due to runs scored and injuries, Germán remained untarnished. Even as the modest crowd of 12,479 fans in Oakland rose to their feet, chanting “Let’s Go, Yankees,” Germán stood resolute, facing the challenge head-on.

The final inning proved to be a nerve-wracking experience for Germán

The pressure was unlike anything he had ever felt, but he embraced it. As the final out was recorded—a groundout from Esteury Ruiz—Germán joined an exclusive club that included his childhood idol, Hernández.

The emotional day was heightened by the recent passing of Germán’s beloved uncle, whom he dedicated the performance to. Tears flowed as he carried his uncle’s memory throughout the game.

During his television interview, teammates celebrated Germán’s remarkable achievement by dousing him with a cooler. The jubilation was palpable as he posed for photos with the game ball and his catcher, Kyle Higashioka, creating lasting memories to cherish.

The significance of Germán’s accomplishment extended beyond the field. Reporters sought out his mother in the Dominican Republic, highlighting the pride this perfect game instilled in his hometown.

For the New York Yankees, this was the fourth perfect game in their history, following in the footsteps of legends like Don Larsen, David Wells, and David Cone. It marked their second no-hitter in three seasons, a testament to their pitching prowess. Higashioka, the steadfast presence behind the plate, played a vital role in both historic moments.

Domingo Germán’s perfect game is a testament to perseverance, dedication, and the power of baseball to captivate hearts and inspire generations. It serves as a reminder that the pursuit of greatness knows no bounds, transcending superstitions and forging its path to eternal glory.