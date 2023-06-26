Lewis Hamilton, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Messi rank as the most loved athlete-owned clothing brands

Athletes have always been known for their influence and success in their respective sports. However, they have also become influential entrepreneurs in recent years, creating their brands and ventures beyond the field.

From clothing and footwear to nutrition and lifestyle products, athlete-owned companies have taken the world by storm.

Betway’s latest report analyzes social media data to reveal the athlete-owned clothing brands that people love the most. The report highlights that the best brands are those that offer quality products that buyers love, and Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton tops the list with a positive sentiment score of 34.2%.

©GettyImages



Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Catalunya on June 4, 2023 in Montmelo, Spain.

Brazilian footballer Neymar’s NJR, takes second place, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7, which recorded an impressive 2.3 million Google searches in the last 12 months.

Other successful athlete-owned brands include Maria Sharapova’s Supergoop, Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila, David Beckham’s Haig Club, and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s Wrogn.

Athletes continue to inspire and influence people on and off the field, and their entrepreneurial spirit and success are truly remarkable.