Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Amal Clooney wore a stunning golden jumpsuit at a conference in Madrid where she spoke about the future of the world. She paired the look with some jewelry and heels, resulting in an outfit that made her look stunning and professional.
RELATED:
Amal Clooney, Melinda French Gates, and Michelle Obama launch ‘Get Her There’ campaign
Brad Pitt and George Clooney spotted in all-black outfits on the set of ‘Wolves’ in NYC
Amal Clooney looked stunning in eco-couture at Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!