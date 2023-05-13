Amal Clooney looked stunning in eco-couture at Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards

Amal Clooney attended the Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards, looking as elegant and glamorous as ever. The British barrister and political activist gave a powerful speech at the 16th ceremony in Paris, highlighting the importance of voicing women’s rights.

The human rights lawyer went for a sustainable fashion moment, choosing a stunning silver gown for the evening. As part of Julie de Libran’s eco-couture autumn-winter 2022 collection, the gown featured sequins and a feathered hem.

Amal’s hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos shared a photo of her glam for the event. “Beautiful Amal Clooney this evening in Paris for Cartier event. Toffy nut color/cut/styling/makeup,” he wrote. “Perfection! Amal has never looked more beautiful,” one person commented, adding, “Her hair is amazing and loving the new makeup. Stunning!”

Amal is always showing off her incredible style, this time with a sustainable gown, which is made by using deadstock materials, to reduce waste. Perfect for the occasion.

“In this room, we have some amazing women who are impact entrepreneurs across continents and industries: they are improving food security, refugee integration, female and infant health care,” Amal said during his speech. “These are all people changing systems, one project at a time. People who are not satisfied with the status quo and who are determined to scale the impact they’ve already had.”

She also talked about the impact of advocating for women’s rights when it comes to new generations. “As a mother, I am inspired: I am going to bring my daughter into rooms like this when she is a bit older than 5! So thank you, Cartier, for having me here,” she said.