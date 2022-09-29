George Clooney reveals the ‘terrible mistake’ he made with his 5-year-old twins

George Clooney is sharing some details about his parenting choices with wife Amal Clooney, revealing that they made a “terrible mistake” with their 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

The 61-year-old Hollywood star shared what happened during a recent interview with Gayle King, and It seems the couple got into a very confusing situation, as their children started talking in an unfamiliar language.

“We’ve made a terrible mistake,” George explained,“We taught them Italian.” And while this doesn’t seem to be a problem, the actor says that they don’t really know what they are saying anymore.

“But we don’t speak Italian,” he confessed. “So, we’ve armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don’t really know what they’re saying.”

“I’m from Kentucky. English is my second language,” the actor joked. “You’ve taught him all of these lessons and now he’s pranking his dad back,” Amal added, describing Alexander as a “big prankster.”

Amal had previously revealed that George had been teaching their kids some pranks during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and they ended up enjoying their lessons.

“He’s mainly teaching pranks for the time being. But we’ll see if it develops,” she said at the time, with George adding, “Well, I think those can really pay off over time.”