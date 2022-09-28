George & Amal Clooney look amazing as they celebrate their wedding anniversary

George and Amal Clooney are in a celebratory mood. The couple looked stunning while out in New York, celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.
Photographers captured the two while they were out together. George was wearing a black suit while Amal wore a black long-sleeved turtleneck that she paired with a skirt with a Zebra print on it. She accessorized the look with a zebra clutch purse and some striking heels.
The couple held hands and were rumored to be in attendance at a correspondent’s dinner with Lesley Stahl and Gayle King, two notorious journalists and TV personalities.
George and Amal Clooney married on September 27th, on the year 2014. The couple had their wedding in Italy and now shares 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. “Eight years! And they said it wouldn’t last,” said Clooney in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Everything about my wife is sort of magical, as I think everybody has come to realize as they see her and hear her and hear what she stands for.”
“There’s just not a downside to her.”
The two were introduced by mutual friends and had an instant connection. Afterward, they continued to talk via email and met up in London for their first official date. A year later, Clooney proposed to her.
George Clooney is currently promoting his film, “Ticket to Paradise” with Julia Roberts. The two have known eachother for years and are close friends. “She’s a really good friend. She and her whole family are friends. I love their whole family,” he said.
When talking about the bond between Roberts and his wife, Clooney said that Roberts lived near them throughout the shoot. “[She] lived down below us and she would come up and literally take the kids out for ice cream with my wife. [Now] I can’t shake her!”