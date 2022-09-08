Amal Clooney looks elegant and ready to party in yellow minidress for her husband’s afterparty

There is no doubt Amal Clooney knows how to light up the night, looking elegant and ready to party in a sparkling, sequin yellow minidress.

The 44-year-old barrister was photographed getting ready for a fun night in London, stepping out hand in hand with her husband George Clooney.

The celebrity couple were heading to the ‘Trouble in Paradise’ afterparty, following the highly anticipated premiere of the film, in which George acts along his fellow actor and friend Julia Roberts.

Amal completed her stunning look with silver high heels and a gold clutch, as the dazzling gown caught all the attention, featuring a mock turtleneck and billowy sleeves. While George was looking casual with a black shirt and jacket, paired with jeans and suede shoes.

The pair attended the red carpet of the premiere, posing for the cameras and showing why they are among the most fan-favorite couples in Hollywood.

Amal wore a mint green slip dress, paired with minimal jewelry from Cartier. George looked classic with a dark suit, black shoes and a white t-shirt.

George and Julia recently opened up about their experience working on the set of their film, revealing that they had a lot of fun shooting some of the scenes and even took their time to perfect their on-screen kiss.