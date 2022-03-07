Amal Clooney says ‘incredibly inspirational’ husband George Clooney and their twins give her ‘balance’

Amal Clooney opens up about her “incredibly inspirational” husband George Clooney and their twins in a recent interview with Time magazine. The British-Lebanese barrister shared details about her marriage and her life raising the couple’s four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

“Marriage has been wonderful,” she told the publication. “I have in my husband a partner who is incredibly inspirational and supportive, and we have a home filled with love and laughter,” she said. “It is a joy beyond anything I could ever have imagined. I feel so lucky to have found a great love in my life and to be a mother—this is how I get my balance.”

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend “The Tender Bar” Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021, in London, England.

The accomplished barrister also spoke about her remarkable career as a lawyer specializing in international law and human rights. According to Amal, she works on cases that she feels passionate about. “I don’t agree with advice that I’ve been given over the years where people have said that you shouldn’t get too close to your clients. I do these cases because I believe in the clients,” she told the publication. “I am then the kind of person who’s available anytime and who goes as far as I need to go to try to protect them.

According to Amal, she defends journalists and women to respond to what is happening in the world. “A world where the guilty are free, and the innocent are imprisoned—where the human-rights abusers are free, and those who report on the abuses are locked up,” she said. “As a lawyer, I can do something about that. Or I can at least try. So my work is focused on trying to help liberate victims and prosecute perpetrators—and by extension, our foundation’s work is trying to really do that at scale and globally.”

Clooney also took the opportunity to send a message to young women. “I would say: Reach for the stars and believe in yourselves, and know that the only thing you can regret is not trying,” she said. “A lot of success is down to luck and hard work, but it’s also down to having the courage to go for it. Even if you don’t know if you can do it. Even if you’ve never done it before. Even if you don’t know anyone who’s done it. Just shifting your thinking away from ‘Why me?’ and instead to ‘Why not me?’”