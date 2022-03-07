Sofia Vergara honors the ‘badass women’ who inspire her in a special Women’s History Month post

Sofia Vergara took to social media to honor the “badass women” who inspired her. The Colombian actress shared a great Women’s History Month post highlighting Heidi Klum, the late Betty White, and some of her Modern Family co-stars.

“To kick off Women’s History Month, I want to highlight some of the most bada$$ women I know. They’ve inspired me, encouraged me to challenge the norms (especially in Hollywood), and broken plenty of glass ceilings. To these female powerhouses, gracias,” she captioned the gallery.

Vergara’s tribute also included photos of Sophia Loren and a snap of her and her niece Claudia Vergara, whom the actress is super close and treats like a daughter. “We share clothes all the time,” Claudia told Us Magazine.

“Anything from the waist down, for sure. From the waist up, I don’t have the boobs for it. I borrow everything from her except shoes because she’s 5’9”, so it’s the one thing I can’t steal, but purses and jackets for sure. We’re also the same size in denim, so that too,” she added.

Sofia’s post comes after the actress shared a photo of herself in her late 20’s, while sharing her experience as a cancer survivor. “At 28, ‘Cancer’ was not a word I expected to hear. It was just a routine checkup. But the doctors found a lump in my throat, and that word became part of my story,” she wrote.

“I spent countless hours in radiation treatments, and, eventually, in surgery. Today, I get to call myself a cancer survivor,” she added. “This was my first acting class after diagnosis and treatment, and seeing the scar on my throat reminds me of how blessed I felt that day—and every day since. I’m lucky and grateful to be in a position to share my story and say: early prevention is so important!! Schedule your annual check-up for this year if you haven’t already.”