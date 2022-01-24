Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco
Sofia Vergara transforms into Colombian cartel queenpin Griselda Blanco for Netflix’s upcoming limited series

‘Griselda’ will chronicle how the devoted mother created one of the most profitable cartels in history

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Sofia Vergara is bringing to life Griselda Blanco, the Colombian drug lady of the Medellín Cartel, a pioneer in the Miami-based cocaine drug trade during the 1980s and early 2000s.

In her role as the “Cocaine Godmother” and the “Queen of Narco-Trafficking,” Vergara underwent an incredible transformation that appears to include thinner eyebrows and prosthetics to make her nose and chin look similar to Blanco.

Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco

The limited series will have six episodes of 50-minute and will be streamed on Netflix. Griselda will chronicle how the devoted mother’s “lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery” created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

“Despite being known for her ruthless and violent ways of doing business, Griselda Blanco was one of the world’s wealthiest drug traffickers who enjoyed a lavish and glamorous lifestyle,” the project’s description reads.

Vergara has developed the series over eight years. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Netflix recently announced that production added new actors to the cast, including Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico) as Dario, Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans) as Isabel, Alberto Ammann (Narcos) as Alberto Bravo.

Also, Christian Tappan (The Great Heist) as Arturo, Diego Trujillo (Metastasis) as German Panesso, Paulina Davila (Luis Miguel) as Carmen, Gabriel Sloyer (Narcos) as Diaz, Juliana Aidén Martinez (Blacklist) as June, Martin Rodriguez (Detrás de la Verdad) as Rivi, and José Zúñiga (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Amilcar.

