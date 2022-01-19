First look at Sofia Vergara in her new Netflix series

Sofia Vergara transformed into the “Cocaine Godmother” ﻿for her new limited series Griselda. Netflix released on Wednesday a first look at the Modern Family alum as Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco.

The streaming giant also revealed the newest additions to the cast: Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo, Paulina Davila, Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez, and José Zúñiga.

Sofia Vergara is playing Griselda Blanco in the Netflix limited series

Griselda was “inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her to become widely known as the ‘Godmother.’”

The streamer announced the six-episode series back in November. “Griselda Blanco has long been a passion project for Sofia and we are grateful that she and her partners at LatinWe have chosen us to help her tell that story,” writer and executive producer Eric Newman said at the time. “Sofia is a brilliant talent and her passion combined with a fantastic story from Doug and Ingrid, and the amazing Andrés Baiz at the directing helm, means we have a very exciting series to share with audiences.”

In addition to playing the titular character, Sofia is also serving as an executive producer. The actress has said, “Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about. We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen.”