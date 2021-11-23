Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello celebrate their 6-year wedding anniversary apart: ‘I love and miss you’

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today November 22nd but unfortunately, the couple isn‘t celebrating together. Since they are both booked and busy actors they will have to settle for a facetime dinner date tonight because Manganiello is currently on-location shooting Moonhaven in Ireland. Thankfully they both made each other feel special on social media, sharing photos and videos from the day they said: “I do.”

Vergara shared a gallery of images of the happy couple looking at each other longingly on their special day with the caption, “Feliz Aniversario mi amor ! 💗💗 6yrs. To many more! Love u!” Shortly after Manganiello posted an adorable video of their first dance to Jeremy Davenport who sang Frank Sinatra‘s “The Way You Look Tonight” live. “Six years ago today I married the woman of my dreams,” he gushed in the caption. “Feliz Aniversario mi amor… I can’t believe it’s been six years, time flew! I love and miss you so much,” the actor added.

The couple first went public with their relationship in July 2014 and he popped the question that same year on Christmas day. They planned their lavish wedding at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Florida in 2015 and the guest list included names like Channing Tatum, Reese Witherspoon, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, per Vogue. Vergara wore an embroidered Zuhair Murad couture gown and Manganiello kept it classic in a black John Varvatos tuxedo.

Six years later, it‘s obvious the Hollywood couple still loves and respects each other. Last week the 44-year-old shared a candid pic mid-sentence while Vergara stared at him with a giant smile on her face. One fan commented, “Ah, to have a woman like Sophia who looks at Joe like she’s completely smitten by him.” Others gushed on hot and beautiful they are together.