What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - January 21

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)

Starring George McKay and Jeremy Irons, “Munich: The Edge of War” looks a little stuffy, still, the kind of movie you’d love to watch with your mom or your uncle who’s a history buff. Set right before World War II, the film follows two former friends, Hugh and Paul, who, years after studying together in college, are sent on a mission to Munich to discuss peace treaties.

Ozark (Netflix)

The beloved Netflix series is back for its final season, which is split in two parts. Part 1 is available today, and continues the story of the Byrde family and their many encounters with a variety of dangerous people.

As We See It (Prime Video)

“As We See It” is available lt stream on Amazon Prime Video. The new series is created by Jason Katims, who’s created shows like “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights.” “As We See It” follows three roommates in their 20’s, all on the autism spectrum, following their personal and work lives.

The Gilded Age (HBO Max)