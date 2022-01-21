What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - January 21

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - January 14th
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - January 7th
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix)
Starring George McKay and Jeremy Irons, “Munich: The Edge of War” looks a little stuffy, still, the kind of movie you’d love to watch with your mom or your uncle who’s a history buff. Set right before World War II, the film follows two former friends, Hugh and Paul, who, years after studying together in college, are sent on a mission to Munich to discuss peace treaties.
Ozark (Netflix)
The beloved Netflix series is back for its final season, which is split in two parts. Part 1 is available today, and continues the story of the Byrde family and their many encounters with a variety of dangerous people.
As We See It (Prime Video)
“As We See It” is available lt stream on Amazon Prime Video. The new series is created by Jason Katims, who’s created shows like “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights.” “As We See It” follows three roommates in their 20’s, all on the autism spectrum, following their personal and work lives.
The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
Starring an incredible cast made up of Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, and more, “The Gilded Age” is one of the most exciting releases this year, a show that screams prestige TV. Set in the year 1882, the show follows a young woman who, following the death of her father, moves to New York to live with her old money aunts.
The Envoys (Paramount+)
Starring Miguel Angel Silvestre, “The Envoys” follows two priests searching for a healer that mysteriously disappeared. “The Envoys” is one of Paramount+’s latest Spanish speaking series.
The Social Network (Netflix)
If you’re feeling like watching an older release that’s eternally relevant, “The Social Network” is streaming on Netflix. Directed by David Fincher, the film follows Mark Zuckerberg and the creation of Facebook.
The Edge of Seventeen (Netflix)
Lastly, “The Edge of Seventeen” is one of the wisest films starring a teen. Starring Hailee Steinfeld in one of her best roles, the film follows Nadine, a high schooler who goes through a breakdown when she learns that her best friend is dating her brother.