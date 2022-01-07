What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - January 7th

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Search Party (HBO Max)

The beloved series is back for its fifth and last season, premiering Friday, January 7th. “Search Party” follows a group of friends that get involved in the disappearance of a girl who went to their same college but wasn’t really their friends. While the show has moved beyond its initial premise (way beyond) with each season it has grown more interesting, trying out different genres and showcasing its incredibly talented cast.

Euphoria (HBO Max)

Released to rapturous acclaim in 2019, “Euphoria” went on a two year pause due to the pandemic, allowing for people’s excitement to build. Season 2 premieres this January 9th and follows Rue, her friends, and some new characters into some stressful teen craziness.

Snowpiercer (HBO Max)

Based on the successful film of the same name and the graphic novel, “Snowpiercer” follows the passengers aboard an enourmous train that carries the survivors of humanity, seven years after the world becomes a frozen and uninhabitable place. Adapted by Josh Friedman and Graeme Mason (one of the guys who made “Orphan Black”), the show is a sci-fi mystery that has a lot to say about the state of the world.

Rebelde (Netflix)