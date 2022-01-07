What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - January 7th

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - December 24
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - December 18
Search Party (HBO Max)
The beloved series is back for its fifth and last season, premiering Friday, January 7th. “Search Party” follows a group of friends that get involved in the disappearance of a girl who went to their same college but wasn’t really their friends. While the show has moved beyond its initial premise (way beyond) with each season it has grown more interesting, trying out different genres and showcasing its incredibly talented cast.
Euphoria (HBO Max)
Released to rapturous acclaim in 2019, “Euphoria” went on a two year pause due to the pandemic, allowing for people’s excitement to build. Season 2 premieres this January 9th and follows Rue, her friends, and some new characters into some stressful teen craziness.
Snowpiercer (HBO Max)
Based on the successful film of the same name and the graphic novel, “Snowpiercer” follows the passengers aboard an enourmous train that carries the survivors of humanity, seven years after the world becomes a frozen and uninhabitable place. Adapted by Josh Friedman and Graeme Mason (one of the guys who made “Orphan Black”), the show is a sci-fi mystery that has a lot to say about the state of the world.
Rebelde (Netflix)
The sequel to the iconic series is now on Netflix, premiering on January 6th. Introducing a new cast of characters to Elite Way School, now a school with a prestigious musical program, this new version of “Rebelde” is updated for a new generation. The cast now features actors from Mexico, Brazil and Colombia, and characters that are openly queer.
Abbott Elementary (Hulu)
“Abbott Elementary” follows a group of elementary school teachers in a public school in Philadelphia. Shot in the style of a mockumentary sitcom, it’s a funny and heartwarming show in the vein of “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office,” while taking on the topic of underfunded public schools.
The Miseducation of Cameron Post (Hulu)
Based on Emily Danforth’s beloved novel, “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” follows Cameron, a teen who’s sent to a conversion camp after she’s caught making out with her high school best friend. As dramatic as the premise is, “Miseducation” is a lovely movie, never shying away from the stuff that’s hard to watch, but also creating a space for the joys of making friends and the comforts of being yourself.
The Wilby Conspiracy (Tubi)
Lastly, if you’re in the mood for a Hollywood classic, this weekend can be the perfect opportunity to introduce yourself to Sidney Poitier, who passed away on January 7th. “The Wilby Conspiracy” stars Poitier and Michael Caine, with the two playing revolutionaries on the run.