What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - December 24

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

“Don’t Look Up” is one of the year’s most anticipated releases. Starring Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and marking Jennifer Lawrence’s comeback, the film follows two low-level astronomers trying to warn mankind about an approaching comet that might destroy the planet.

A Christmas Story (TBS/TNT)

As is their yearly tradition, the Christmas classic will be streaming on TBS and TNT for 24 hours starting December 24th.

It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)

Starring Jimmy Stewart in perhaps his most famous role, “It’s a Wonderful Life” is streaming on NBC, celebrating it’s 75th anniversary.

The Matrix Resurrections (HBO Max)