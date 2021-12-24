What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - December 24

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - December 10
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - December 18
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
“Don’t Look Up” is one of the year’s most anticipated releases. Starring Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and marking Jennifer Lawrence’s comeback, the film follows two low-level astronomers trying to warn mankind about an approaching comet that might destroy the planet.
A Christmas Story (TBS/TNT)
As is their yearly tradition, the Christmas classic will be streaming on TBS and TNT for 24 hours starting December 24th.
It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)
Starring Jimmy Stewart in perhaps his most famous role, “It’s a Wonderful Life” is streaming on NBC, celebrating it’s 75th anniversary.
The Matrix Resurrections (HBO Max)
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss jump back into The Matrix, 20 years after their last film aired. Directed by Lana Wachowski, “The Matrix Resurrections” is streaming on HBO Max, and it’s a must-watch for Matrix fans and viewers interested in watching a different type of blockbuster.
The Book of Boba Fett (Disney+)
Released on Dec 29th, “The Book of Boba Fett” is the latest addition to the Star Wars universe, expanding the story of one of the franchises’ most beloved and intriguing characters.
Hilda and the Mountain King (Netflix)
When looking for family-oriented fun, “Hilda and the Mountain King” premieres on December 30th. While geared for kids, the show, based on a graphic novel, deals with some dark subject matter that remains entertaining and accessible to all.
Letterkenny (Hulu)
The Canadian sitcom, perfect for fans of “Schitt’s Creek,” premieres a new season on Hulu on December 26th. It’s 10 seasons in, which might be a warning or an incentive to binge it all through the holidays.