Eréndira Ibarra is breaking glass ceilings and making an imprint in Hollywood

Eréndira Ibarra is breaking glass ceilings and accomplishing her dreams. Having worked in a variety of successful Netflix series, including ‘La Ingobernable,’ alongside Kate del Castillo, and ‘Sense8,’ where she first met the iconic Wachowski Sisters, this December the actress makes her debut in the long-awaited sequel, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ as Lexy; a new entry into one of the world’s most successful and beloved franchises.

First released in 1999, ‘The Matrix’ was a story of standing up against unmeasurable odds. It’s a film that many fans hold dear, that has become a calling card for a variety of minorities and communities located in places all over the world. Eréndira will be starring alongside franchise veterans Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, with an all-star cast rounded out by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, and more. She speaks of the experience as something magical and diverse, a space where cast and crew work together to create the stuff of dreams.

Eréndira was born in San Jose, California, and grew up in the film and television industry, having her fair share of experiences within Mexican and American productions. She is an actress that knows the business well, that understands the particularities of each setting. No matter the project, the country she’s located in, the genre or plot of the project she’s working on, she makes it work and leaves her mark.

The actress cares about diversity, onset and off, something that she’ll soon be expanding on, as she starts to produce her own projects. Her priority is to champion Mexico and Latin America, elevating the people that make up the world and that we rarely see in stories made for television and film. She hopes to diversify spaces, thus creating stories that are meaningful and relatable.

HOLA! USA spoke with Eréndira about her work and admiration for The Wachowskis and their approach to storytelling. She also shared her excitement over the release of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and being involved in one of her favorite franchises of all time. Lastly, she talked about her future career moves, which include producing projects based in Mexico and always staying on the lookout for an exciting and thought-provoking role.

Photos: Monika Sed | Styling: Sar Reza | Hair & Make-up: Gloria Torres