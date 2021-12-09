7 things you should know about Eréndira Ibarra

Eréndira Ibarra is one of the most exciting Mexican actresses working today, having years of experience in the medium. Her Hollywood big break is coming out this December with “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth film of the iconic and mind-bending franchise.

Aside from opening doors for Latinos onscreen, she’s also a producer and writer, and someone you should keep an eye on in the years to come.

She’s worked with the Wachowskis before

©GettyImages



Jamie Clayton and Eréndira Ibarra at the premiere of “Sense8.”

One of Eréndira’s biggest roles was in the Netflix series “Sense8,” created by Lilly and Lana Wachowski. She played the role of Daniela Vasquez.

The project, which had two seasons and was incredibly beloved by its fans, is one of the most diverse and progressive series ever made. It also served in introducing Eréndira to Lana Wachowski, the director of “The Matrix Resurrections.”

She’s Mexican-American

©GettyImages



Eréndira at the 2018 Iberoamerican Fenix Film Awards

Eréndira was born in Mexico but was raised in San Jose, California. These opportunities gave her the chance to get involved in the film industry in Mexico and the US from a young age.

She has an extensive career in Mexico and the US