What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - December 18

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Based on the beloved apocalyptic novel of the same name, “Station Eleven” follows a disparate group of people as they adapt and survive in a world where a disease called the Georgia flu nearly wiped out humanity. One of these groups is a traveling troupe of actors and musicians that perform in towns located across the U.S. Despite the triggering and unnervingly timely content, critics are calling the show hopeful and beautiful, capable of circumventing our reality and providing us with a new take on the post-apocalyptic genre.

Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)

This reality series (produced by Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh; architects of “Magic Mike,”) follows a group of men who are not dancers or actors. The men, claiming to have lost a bit of their magic, join the show in hopes of recapturing it, learning dance moves and routines that were featured in the movie. It’s hosted by Adam Rodriguez, one of the original cast members of the film.

The Witcher (Netflix)

“The Witcher” is back on Netflix. The series, based on the beloved video game series, follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter with impressive yellow eyes and white hair. For lovers of the fantasy genre and an interest in mind bending stories that go through time and space, “The Witcher” is a must watch.

Emily in Paris (Netflix)