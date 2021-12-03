What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - December 3

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Money Heist (Netflix)

“Money Heist” is back for it’s final batch of episodes. After a very emotional first half — some might say too emotional— the final five episodes of the show are back on Netflix, packed with resolutions and goodbyes. If you’ve stuck along for the ride thus far, these episodes will have you sweating in your seat, waiting to see who makes it out alive.

Lost in Space (Netflix)

“Lost In Space” is premiering its third season. The under-watched yet beloved show follows the Robinson family, as they colonize space and get lost in it, as the title cleverly suggests.

Pen15 (Hulu)

The grossest, sweetest, and most painfully awkward show on TV is back, sadly for its last season. Season two part two follows Anna and Maya as they grow up, with their story told in its predictably hilarious and cringe-inducing fashion. It’s a show that goes much further than its hilarious gimmick suggests (that its 30-year-old leads play their 13-year-old selves). PEN15 is sweet and generous and it will be sorely missed.

Yellowjackets (Showtime)