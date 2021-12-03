What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - December 3

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Money Heist (Netflix)
“Money Heist” is back for it’s final batch of episodes. After a very emotional first half — some might say too emotional— the final five episodes of the show are back on Netflix, packed with resolutions and goodbyes. If you’ve stuck along for the ride thus far, these episodes will have you sweating in your seat, waiting to see who makes it out alive.
Lost in Space (Netflix)
“Lost In Space” is premiering its third season. The under-watched yet beloved show follows the Robinson family, as they colonize space and get lost in it, as the title cleverly suggests.
Pen15 (Hulu)
The grossest, sweetest, and most painfully awkward show on TV is back, sadly for its last season. Season two part two follows Anna and Maya as they grow up, with their story told in its predictably hilarious and cringe-inducing fashion. It’s a show that goes much further than its hilarious gimmick suggests (that its 30-year-old leads play their 13-year-old selves). PEN15 is sweet and generous and it will be sorely missed.
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
“Yellowjackets” releases new episodes every Sunday, and it follows four women at different points in their lives. There’s two timelines: the past, which follows a team of soccer athletes stranded in the wilderness following a plane crash, and the present, following four survivors, reckoning with the consequences of their actions. Aside from the mysterious premise, “Yellowjackets” has some truly excellent ‘90s icons, including Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Melanie Lynskey.
And Just Like That (HBO Max)
The awaited sequel of “Sex and The City” is back in TV form. Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, the show expands on the beloved characters of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, and of course, New York. It premieres on December 9th.
Halt and Catch Fire (Netflix)
“Halt and Catch Fire” will be leaving Netflix at the start of the new year, making this the perfect opportunity to fall in love with one of the most underrated shows ever made. Starring Lee Pace, Mackenzie Davis, Kerry Bishé and Scoot McNairy, the show follows their four characters at the start of the tech revolution in the ‘80s. Following a rocky first season, “Halt and Catch Fire,” did the impossible; it learned from its mistakes and allowed itself to grow into something that is incredibly special.
Miss Congeniality (HBO Max)
Lastly, if feeling a little nostalgic and in the mood for some laughs, “Miss Congeniality” is streaming on HBO Max. There’s no better way to kick off your weekend than by adding some Sandra Bullock in the mix.