What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - November 26

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

“The Power of the Dog” is one of the most critically acclaimed releases of the year, and it’s coming out this December 1st on Netflix. The film, directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons, follows a cruel rancher and the relationship that forms between himself and his brother’s new wife and son.

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

The new season of “Selling Sunset” is now available on Netflix. The reality series is entering its fourth season, and it gives viewers more juicy drama and stylish and beautiful homes, as they follow the ups and downs of a high-end realtor company in Los Angeles.

Hugo (Netflix)

The Martin Scorsese film, featuring child protagonists and Scorsese’s expected deep love and appreciation of cinema, is now available to stream on Netflix. The movie is beautiful and family-friendly, making it a perfect watch over Thanksgiving weekend.

Hawkeye (Disney +)