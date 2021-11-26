What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - November 26

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - November 19
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - November 12
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
“The Power of the Dog” is one of the most critically acclaimed releases of the year, and it’s coming out this December 1st on Netflix. The film, directed by Jane Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons, follows a cruel rancher and the relationship that forms between himself and his brother’s new wife and son.
Selling Sunset (Netflix)
The new season of “Selling Sunset” is now available on Netflix. The reality series is entering its fourth season, and it gives viewers more juicy drama and stylish and beautiful homes, as they follow the ups and downs of a high-end realtor company in Los Angeles.
Hugo (Netflix)
The Martin Scorsese film, featuring child protagonists and Scorsese’s expected deep love and appreciation of cinema, is now available to stream on Netflix. The movie is beautiful and family-friendly, making it a perfect watch over Thanksgiving weekend.
Hawkeye (Disney +)
The MCU’s anticipated new series is finally ready to stream. “Hawkeye” stars Jeremy Renner as the seasoned avenger Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld, as the series newcomer, interpreting the beloved character of Kate Bishop. The series is set two years after the events of the last Avengers film and follows the reluctant team-up of Clint and Kate as they fight some villains from his past.
The Great (Hulu)
“The Great” just premiered its second season. The series, following Catherine The Great and her marriage to Emperor Pete III, is a comedic take on history, more focused on laughs and in the delivery of great zingers than in historical accuracy. It stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult.
Hanna (Amazon Prime)
“Hanna” premiered its third season on Amazon Prime. The series, based on the film starring Saoirse Ronan, follows Hanna, a young girl who’s been trained as an assassin since she was a child and who’s in hiding and on the run due to her tampered and augmented DNA.
Little Miss Sunshine (Amazon Prime)
“Little Miss Sunshine” is now available to stream on Amazon Prime. Released in 2006 to great acclaim and a variety of Academy Award nominations, the film follows the Hoover family, who embark on a road trip in order to get their youngest to participate in the Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant. Drama ensues.