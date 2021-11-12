What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - November 12

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Gentefied (Netflix)

The second season of “Gentefied” is now out on Netflix. The series, produced and with episodes directed by America Ferrara, follows the stories of three Mexican-American cousins, their search for the American Dream, and what that means for each of them. It’s a series steeped in the immigrant experience that doesn’t shy away from difficult topics. Still, it never forgets to treat these issues with a gentle hand and to add in some humor.

Passing (Netflix)

“Passing” is Rebecca Hall’s directing debut. Based on Nella Larsen’s beloved and elegant novel, “Passing” follows childhood friends Claire and Irene, and their reunion years later, which shakes up both of their lives. It’s a film that deals with complex issues like race and sexuality, lingering in the gray areas that exist there.

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)

Based on the stage play that was based on the real-life of Jonathan Larson (the guy who made “Rent” and thus dominated Broadway for a few good years), this film is also Lin Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut. There’s a lot of stuff going on here. “Tick, Tick… Boom” is about Larsen and his experience in his late 20’s, where he was still working in a diner and working hard to write a musical. It stars Andrew Garfield in his first musical role.