America Ferrera talks Gentefied season 2 and how Eva Longoria inspired her to get into the director’s chair in this exclusive interview

Gentefied’s first season ended with many cliffhangers, including the deportation of the show’s patriarch Casimiro “Pop” Morales. Fans begged for a second season and thankfully, we will get to see what comes next. Season 2 comes out November 10th on Netflix and as ‘Pop‘s fate hangs in the balance after being detained by ICE, Erik, Chris, and Ana gotta grow up real fast when estranged family members, complicated new love interests, and culture vultures threaten life in Boyle Heights as they know it. They brace themselves for a potential future without the patriarch and heart of their family.’ HOLA! USA had the opportunity to attend the GENTEFIED PRESENTS: A Taste of the BLVD in Los Angeles to talk to executive producer America Ferrera and see the rest of the cast. Read our interview below and see photos from the event including a special appearance by Eva Longoria.

What can we expect from season 2?

Ferrera: We left season 1 on a real cliffhanger with pop being arrested and not knowing his fate and we go right into season 2 addressing the issue. I can let you know that season 2 really lives in the uncertainty of what‘s going to happen to pop and what’s great about what Marvin and Linda have done is amidst the anxiety and the fear and the grief and the possibility of losing Pop life is still keeps happening. There‘s joy, there’s laughter, there are people falling in love people falling out of love, there’s so much life and humanity in the midst of a “deportation story” and it’s that humanity and complexity that is often missing from that story and I believe that really humanizes for the audience what that experience can feel like for a family.

Do you think we are in the right direction when it comes to latinx representation on screen?

Ferrera: I think we are more and more seeing what‘s possible but the reality of the situation is while it could feel like we are seeing more Latinx projects relative to what we are used to, which is nothing- the reality is that the UCLA research coming out and the USC Edinburgh research coming out, the truth of the matter is our numbers are bad and they are not getting better. We are still in the stage where people have to be made aware that there is a problem, which is a little bit hard-

At this point in the interview, Eva Longoria stopped to hug America goodbye.

Eva: The show is amazing. The show is amazing.

Ferrera: She’s a big reason why I am directing to begin with like watching her direct and take that on was a big reason why I decided to start doing that on Superstore and Gentefied and directing my first feature film, She’s been such a great supporter of everyone Latina and this show and it means so much to have her and Gloria Caldero here and you know we are lifting and loving each other up and creating space for each other. And just to get back to what we were talking about before. While the numbers are incredibly low, discouraging low there is a lot of love and support and community building among Latinx creators in the entertainment industry and that gives me a lot of hope.