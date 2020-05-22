America Ferrera reveals the anxiety of giving birth during a pandemic

America Ferrera’s pregnancy has definitely been a rollercoaster with all the misfortunes happening around the world due to the global pandemic. The Gentefied producer recently shared the struggles she has faced during her pregnancy including anxiety and stress, “As this baby grows inside and I attempt to breathe through the fears and unknowns of this time, I am thinking of all you other mamas bringing new life into this world right now. And also of all the women across generations and centuries and borders who have and are currently birthing new life in the midst of so many extraordinary and daunting circumstances. Life is a miracle, and mamas make it possible through their strength and power.” the mother-of-two was candid about her fear and anxiety during a conversation with Katie Lowes on her iHeartRadio podcast Katie’s Crib

©@americaferrera



The Gentefied producer revealed she was feeling anxious during her pregnancy due to COVID-19

“There‘s the anxiety about the virus itself, which is like you don’t want to get sick, you don’t want your children to get sick, you don’t want your newborn baby to get sick. I try to stay away from the news cycle because I think you can drive yourself absolutely insane…I just know I have to put up my filters because I don‘t have the emotional capacity to let that in.” The global pandemic has also brought lifestyle changes during America’s pregnancy. She admitted it has been a long process of letting go of things she used to do such as acupuncture and invest trust in herself. “It’s a very heightened time to be in this state,” she added.

©@americaferrera



America Ferrera’s daughter Lucia Marisol Williams arrived on May 4th

America even had to cancel her daughter’s baby shower due to the pandemic but even with unforeseen circumstances, the 36-year-old mom and her husband Ryan Piers Williams welcomed their daughter Lucia Marisol Williams on May 4th. Previously in the podcast, she also revealed how this unprecedented situation has altered her mood and the idea of not having her close friends hugging her during her pregnancy. But despite the deterrent effect of being quarantined, America has succeeded in finding coping mechanisms to deliver during the pandemic and has received much support from her fans afar.