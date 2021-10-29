Gentefied is back! The Latinx community rejoices in the return of the beloved Netflix show. On Wednesday, November 10, fans of the series can continue following the stories of three Mexican-American cousins and their pursuit to fulfill the American Dream.

The half-hour dramedy show will come more poetic in its second season and the teaser shows light-hearted moments and how the Morales cousins join Pop in his fight to continue living in the United States and keep their taco shop, Mama Fina’s.

©Netflix



Gentefied is back! Check the first teaser of the beloved Latinx show below

Gentefied is a bilingual show created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, and tackles relevant topics to the Latinx community. From diversity to immigration, the dramedy addresses it all.

According to the official synopsis, the story follows three Mexican-American cousins, played by Karrie Martin, J.J. Soria and Carlos Santos, who “struggle to chase the American dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather and the family taco shop.”

Starring Joaquín Cosío, JJ Soria, Karrie Martin Lachney, and Carlos Santos, Gentefied is executive produced by Lemus, Chávez, Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez of MACRO, America Ferrera of Take Fountain, Aaliyah Williams, Kim Roth, and Teri Weinberg of Yellow Brick Road.