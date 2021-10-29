What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - October 29

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Hypnotic (Netflix)
Mike Flanagan has made some of Netflix’s most successful shows, bringing along Kate Siegel, his faithful collaborator. While “Hypnotic” is not a Flanagan project, it certainly has that same vibe. It follows Jenn (Siegel), a woman who just got out of a relationship and is very much in a rut. Then she meets Dr. Colin Meade, a creepy hypnotherapist guy who takes her on a journey or lost time, and lots of weird stuff.
Army of Thieves (Netflix)
“Army of Thieves” is a prequel to Netflix’s very successful “Army of the Dead.” While the latter dealt with zombies, Thieves is set some years back, before the zombie apocalypse, and focuses on a seemingly impossible heist. From that description alone you should know whether you’ll be into this movie or not.
Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (Paramount+)
The “Paranormal Activity” movies are very spooky, but over the years they’ve lost a bit of their pull and what made them special. “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” is a change of pace. Being the seventh entry into the franchise, it had to do some heavy lifting in order to make the series interesting again, and that it does, because this version is set on an Amish farm. It’s an interesting choice considering that the franchise has long relied on a found-footage style of filmmaking, and it’s a great option for a Halloween night.
Insecure (HBO Max)
“Insecure” is back with its fifth and final season. Issa Rae’s beloved series offers more of the same, with new episodes released every weekend, making it into something that’s perfect for binging. Following Issa and Molly, two friends who go back and forth on their friendship, “Insecure” is the rare show that makes you love its characters, where they feel like real people. I can’t imagine the last season being a disappointment.
Just Beyond (Disney+)
Disney+ has mostly kids’ content, which is a bit limiting. “Just Beyond” is still very much under that category, but it’s also a little spooky, based on the writings of R.L. Stine, aka that guy that traumatized a high percentage of young readers, me included. It probably won’t be all that scary, but it’s a nice watch if you live with kids or if you have a low threshold for horror.
It Follows (Netflix)
“It Follows” was just added to Netflix, giving people a chance to rewatch it or get to know it for the first time. It’s a very smart movie, one that follows Jay (Maika Monroe) who, after sleeping with her new boyfriend for the first time, contracts a lethal curse that can only be stopped by having sex with someone else and passing it on. While the premise is intriguing enough, the film delivers something terrifying and thoughtful without providing cheap answers.
Freaks (HBO Max)
Lastly, if you’re feeling like watching a serious throwback, you can try “Freaks,” a 1932 horror film that follows a trapeze artist, plotting to murder her husband. Fun stuff. Happy Halloween!