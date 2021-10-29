What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - October 29

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Hypnotic (Netflix)

Mike Flanagan has made some of Netflix’s most successful shows, bringing along Kate Siegel, his faithful collaborator. While “Hypnotic” is not a Flanagan project, it certainly has that same vibe. It follows Jenn (Siegel), a woman who just got out of a relationship and is very much in a rut. Then she meets Dr. Colin Meade, a creepy hypnotherapist guy who takes her on a journey or lost time, and lots of weird stuff.

Army of Thieves (Netflix)

“Army of Thieves” is a prequel to Netflix’s very successful “Army of the Dead.” While the latter dealt with zombies, Thieves is set some years back, before the zombie apocalypse, and focuses on a seemingly impossible heist. From that description alone you should know whether you’ll be into this movie or not.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (Paramount+)

The “Paranormal Activity” movies are very spooky, but over the years they’ve lost a bit of their pull and what made them special. “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin” is a change of pace. Being the seventh entry into the franchise, it had to do some heavy lifting in order to make the series interesting again, and that it does, because this version is set on an Amish farm. It’s an interesting choice considering that the franchise has long relied on a found-footage style of filmmaking, and it’s a great option for a Halloween night.

Insecure (HBO Max)