What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - October 23

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Dune

One of the most awaited releases in recent memory, with delays that date back to the origins of the pandemic, is finally available to stream and to watch in theaters. “Dune” is the second film adaptation of one of the most beloved sci-fi novels of all time, following the Atreides family as they settle into a new planet with abundant resources coveted by all. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya, “Dune” is viewed as a thinking person’s “Star Wars” and is a must watch for anyone interested in the sci-fi genre. “Dune” is available to stream on HBO Max.

Locke & Key

Netflix just released the second season of “Locke & Key,” a fun horror series. Based on a set of successful comic books, “Locke & Key” follows three siblings who move into a spooky house following the murder of their father. As the kids begin to explore the house, they learn that there are mysterious keys laying around, capable of unlocking doors in magical and spooky ways.

Maya and The Three

“Maya and The Three” is available to stream on Netflix. The series is a Mexican animated series, a rarity to be valued, starring Zoe Saldaña, Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal. The show is made up of nine episodes and is set in a pre-colonial meso-america, where Princess Maya is tasked by the underworld gods to go on an adventure that could save humanity from destruction.