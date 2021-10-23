What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - October 23

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Dune
One of the most awaited releases in recent memory, with delays that date back to the origins of the pandemic, is finally available to stream and to watch in theaters. “Dune” is the second film adaptation of one of the most beloved sci-fi novels of all time, following the Atreides family as they settle into a new planet with abundant resources coveted by all. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya, “Dune” is viewed as a thinking person’s “Star Wars” and is a must watch for anyone interested in the sci-fi genre. “Dune” is available to stream on HBO Max.
Locke & Key
Netflix just released the second season of “Locke & Key,” a fun horror series. Based on a set of successful comic books, “Locke & Key” follows three siblings who move into a spooky house following the murder of their father. As the kids begin to explore the house, they learn that there are mysterious keys laying around, capable of unlocking doors in magical and spooky ways.
Maya and The Three
“Maya and The Three” is available to stream on Netflix. The series is a Mexican animated series, a rarity to be valued, starring Zoe Saldaña, Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal. The show is made up of nine episodes and is set in a pre-colonial meso-america, where Princess Maya is tasked by the underworld gods to go on an adventure that could save humanity from destruction.
Succession
“Succession” has been called the best show on TV on so many occasions that it’s likely you’ve already given it a try. The show takes a while to get its groove, but once it does, it’s easy to understand and participate in all the hype that surrounds it. Following the Roy family, a group of rich and vicious media moguls, the show is part corporate drama and part family dramas. It can be vicious, hilarious and hearbreaking, all within seconds. The third season is available on HBO Max, with new episodes premiering every Sunday.
Acapulco
Streaming on Apple TV+ is “Acapulco,” a new series starring Eugenio Derbez. The show follows the story of Maximo, as he shares his life and how he came to own a hotel in Acapulco, going back and forth in time. It’s a comedy series in Spanish and English, available on one of the world’s biggest platforms, signifying another instance of globalization and exposing viewers to a wider range of voices and stories.
Don Jon
“Don Jon” stars Joseph Gordon Levitt, marking his directorial debut. The film, released in 2013, follows Jon, a sex addict, who forms relationships between two very different women. It co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore and it’s available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Minari
One of the best releases of the past year was “Minari,” now available to stream on Showtime. The film, written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung is a semiautobiographical account of his childhoold, following a Korean-American family and their journey as they settle in an Arkansas farm. Starring Steven Yeun, the film earned Academy Awards nominations and is a deeply empathetic and emotional story that’s worth a watch or several.