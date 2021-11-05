What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - November 5

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - October 29
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - October 23
Big Mouth (Netflix)
The beloved animated series about the perils and painful awkwardness of adolescence is back with its fifth season. “Big Mouth” follows Nick (Nick Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), and their middle school friends, as they stress out, very verbally, about sex and their changing bodies. The juxtaposition of middle-schoolers and the dirtiest jokes you can imagine results in something hilarious but also surprisingly heartwarming.
The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
“The Harder They Fall” is now on Netflix. Directed by Jeymes Samuel, is a western and follows Nat Love, an outlaw (Jonathan Majors), who, when he learns that his enemy (Idris Elba) is released from prison, recruits his former gang to get revenge. The cast is rounded out with Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and more.
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
“Narcos: Mexico” premiered its third and last season. The show, a companion piece to the original Narcos series, focuses on Mexico’s illegal drug trade in the 70’s, highlighting important characters like Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna). This season follows the imprisonment of Gallardo and how the cartel is now in disarray, with figures like Amado Carrillo Fuentes (José María Yazpik) and “El Chapo” (Alejandro Edda) thrown in the mix. If you’re still undecided, it also features Bad Bunny’s acting debut.
Taste the Nation (Hulu)
Padma Lakshmi’s “Taste the Nation” is back for a holiday special. The show, which highlights cuisines from cultures within the U.S., has brought a new batch of episodes focusing on the holidays, their food, and what that means for a variety of people.
Pig (Hulu)
“Pig,” the latest Nicolas Cage movie, is now available on Hulu. It premiered in theaters to great acclaim and it’s a film that’s tough to summarize since it could give the whole thing away. Part of the film’s charms is discovering what it’s about, from its moody ambiance to its strange and emotional script. In short, it’s a story of revenge, featuring the kidnapping of a majestic pig and an incredible Nicolas Cage.
Beatriz At Dinner (Hulu)
“Beatriz At Dinner,” starring Salma Hayek is a study of racial tensions. Beatriz (Hayek) is a masseuse, who, after her car breaks down, ends up staying for dinner in one of her rich client’s homes. What appears to be friendly and welcoming on the surface, quickly transforms into something sharp and all too real. It co-stars John Lithgow, Connie Britton, and Chloe Sevigny.
The Matrix (Hulu)
Lastly, if you’re looking for an always welcome throwback, there’s “The Matrix,” on Hulu. A new installment of the series, the first in almost 20 years, is coming to theaters this December 25th.