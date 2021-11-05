What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - November 5

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Big Mouth (Netflix)

The beloved animated series about the perils and painful awkwardness of adolescence is back with its fifth season. “Big Mouth” follows Nick (Nick Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), and their middle school friends, as they stress out, very verbally, about sex and their changing bodies. The juxtaposition of middle-schoolers and the dirtiest jokes you can imagine results in something hilarious but also surprisingly heartwarming.

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

“The Harder They Fall” is now on Netflix. Directed by Jeymes Samuel, is a western and follows Nat Love, an outlaw (Jonathan Majors), who, when he learns that his enemy (Idris Elba) is released from prison, recruits his former gang to get revenge. The cast is rounded out with Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and more.

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

“Narcos: Mexico” premiered its third and last season. The show, a companion piece to the original Narcos series, focuses on Mexico’s illegal drug trade in the 70’s, highlighting important characters like Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna). This season follows the imprisonment of Gallardo and how the cartel is now in disarray, with figures like Amado Carrillo Fuentes (José María Yazpik) and “El Chapo” (Alejandro Edda) thrown in the mix. If you’re still undecided, it also features Bad Bunny’s acting debut.