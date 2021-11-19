What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - November 19

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)

The awaited live-action version of “Cowboy Bebop” is finally on Netflix. The show, trailing a crew of three cowboys ⁠— bounty hunters in space ⁠— aboard the slightly falling apart ship the Bebop, promises to please the sci-fi lover and the long-term fans of the groundbreaking anime. It stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Netflix)

It’s almost Christmas, meaning that it’s time for another chapter of Vanessa Hudgen’s Netflix movie franchise, “The Princess Switch.” The new installment adds yet another doppelganger, a stolen Christmas relic, and tons of romance of course.

Tiger King Season 2 (Netflix)

“Tiger King,” the Netflix pandemic hit, is back for a new season. The new season shows an even deeper look into the whole Joe Exotic scandal.

Wheel of Time (Prime Video)