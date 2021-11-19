What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - November 19

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
Cowboy Bebop (Netflix)
The awaited live-action version of “Cowboy Bebop” is finally on Netflix. The show, trailing a crew of three cowboys — bounty hunters in space — aboard the slightly falling apart ship the Bebop, promises to please the sci-fi lover and the long-term fans of the groundbreaking anime. It stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda.
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Netflix)
It’s almost Christmas, meaning that it’s time for another chapter of Vanessa Hudgen’s Netflix movie franchise, “The Princess Switch.” The new installment adds yet another doppelganger, a stolen Christmas relic, and tons of romance of course.
Tiger King Season 2 (Netflix)
“Tiger King,” the Netflix pandemic hit, is back for a new season. The new season shows an even deeper look into the whole Joe Exotic scandal.
Wheel of Time (Prime Video)
Based on the immensely successful Robert Jordan novels, “The Wheel of Time” series spans 14 novels, meaning that the show writers have a lot of material at their disposal, unlike another very popular fantasy adaptation. “The Wheel of Time” stars Rosamund Pike and features medieval warfare, good witches, bad witches, and plenty of prophecies.
King Richard (HBO Max)
“King Richard” is now available in theaters and in HBO Max. The movie, starring Will Smith, follows Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, as he trains and shapes the girls into two of the best athletes of all time. If you’re still undecided, it features music from Beyonce and a Will Smith performance that has plenty of awards buzz.
The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)
“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” now available on HBO Max, is Mindy Kailing’s new comedy series, about the, well, sex lives of college girls. Aside from featuring a talented batch of young actresses, the show is also a new format for Kailing, who’s worked on comedy for adults and teens. College is an awkward and exciting time for a lot of people, so it’ll be interesting to see Kailing’s take on it.
The Velvet Underground (Apple +)
This documentary directed by the legendary Todd Haynes is all about the band The Velvet Underground and New York in the ‘70s. This marks Haynes’ first documentary feature and should be rich and interesting considering his career, which has long been invested in music and its most emblematic personalities.