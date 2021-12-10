What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - December 10

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - November 26
What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - December 3
Anne Boleyn (AMC+)
The new AMC+ series “Anne Boleyn” is exciting for a variety of reasons. Anne Boleyn is a perfect character to structure a story around, provided that writers know how to mine the details of her life in ways that we haven’t seen before. Still, the fact that she’s played by Jodie Turner-Smith is enough of a pull for many to want to dive in again. The series follows Anne as she’s pregnant with the king’s second child. Following a miscarraige, Anne starts to think that her life is in danger.
Gossip Girl (HBO Max)
The emblematic teen series came back this year, with a few revisions that had a lot of us scratching our heads (particularly the fact that Gossip Girl is... the students’ teachers). Still, “Gossip Girl” is a show about luxury, excess and beauty, something that HBO Max’s adaptation never forgets. The season finale airs this week.
Landscapers (HBO Max)
The HBO miniseries stars Olivia Colman and David Thewlis, providing you with two instant reasons to watch it. It follows the real life story of a seemingly boring British couple who murder the wife’s parents, bury them in their backyard and manage cover up the crime for 10 years.
The Expanse (Prime video)
The beloved Amazon Prime series “The Expanse” is back for its last season. The show, often called “Game of Thrones” with better continuity and in space, is set in the future, when the Solar Sytem has been colonized. It follows several characters located in different places, as they come together due to the disappearance of a young woman.
The Silence of the Lambs (Prime video)
“The Silence of the Lambs” is streaming on Amazon Prime. Starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster, the film follows FBI prospect Clarice Starling, as she interviews Hannibal Lecter to get a better understanding of a very dangerous murderer. For those who’ve never seen the movie, go watch it. For those who already love it, go watch it again.
Like Crazy (Netflix)
“Like Crazy” follows the relationship between Jacob (Anton Yelchin), from America, and Anna (Felicity Jones), from England, who meet and fall in love in college, and come together and apart during the following years.
Tron: Legacy (Disney+)
Lastly, “Tron: Legacy” is available on Disney+. The film, starring Jeff Bridges,Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde, has developed a cult following and there’s rumors of a sequel. It’s a weird movie, but it’s very fun thanks to its soundtrack composed by Daft Punk.