What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - December 10

Anne Boleyn (AMC+)

The new AMC+ series “Anne Boleyn” is exciting for a variety of reasons. Anne Boleyn is a perfect character to structure a story around, provided that writers know how to mine the details of her life in ways that we haven’t seen before. Still, the fact that she’s played by Jodie Turner-Smith is enough of a pull for many to want to dive in again. The series follows Anne as she’s pregnant with the king’s second child. Following a miscarraige, Anne starts to think that her life is in danger.

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

The emblematic teen series came back this year, with a few revisions that had a lot of us scratching our heads (particularly the fact that Gossip Girl is... the students’ teachers). Still, “Gossip Girl” is a show about luxury, excess and beauty, something that HBO Max’s adaptation never forgets. The season finale airs this week.

Landscapers (HBO Max)

The HBO miniseries stars Olivia Colman and David Thewlis, providing you with two instant reasons to watch it. It follows the real life story of a seemingly boring British couple who murder the wife’s parents, bury them in their backyard and manage cover up the crime for 10 years.

The Expanse (Prime video)