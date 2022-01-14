What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - January 14th

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every week we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Pivoting (Hulu)

In the vein of “And Just Like That…,” “Pivoting” is another comedy following three close friends coping with the loss of a loved one. In this case, the loved one is a member of their friend group, a little tidbit that connects it even more to the “Sex and The City” spinoff. Starring Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q and Eliza Coupe, the show follows Jodie, Sarah and Amy as they drastically alter the course of their lives following the death of one of their oldest friends. The series airs on Fox and is available on a weekly basis on Hulu.

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+)

Based on the often adapted Shakespeare play, you might be wondering why you’d need to see yet another interpretation of Macbeth and his scheming wife, yet “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is exciting for a variety of reasons. Aside from its striking black and white look and stellar cast – Denzel Washington AND Frances McDormand – the film is also Joel Coen’s solo directorial debut. The legendary director, of a pair with his brother Ethan, has directed westerns and comedies and worked alongside some of the best people in the business. If you have to watch a version of Macbeth, this one might be your best choice.

Sex Appeal (Hulu)

“Sex Appeal” follows Avery (Mika Abdalla), a perfectionist teen who spirals out of control when her long-term boyfriend suggests they have sex for the first time. Not wanting to be bad and needing to have some first-hand experience on the matter, she enlists her oldest friend for some experimentation (Jake Short). Romance ensues. Aside from the raunchy plot and funny story, the movie has a variety of appearances from actors and comedians like Fortune Feimster, Paris Jackson, and Margaret Cho, making it an appealing weekend watch for a wide scope of people.