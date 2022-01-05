Paris Jackson stars in ‘Sex Appeal,’ watch the trailer

Paris Jackson’s acting career continues to blossom. Her latest film, called “Sex Appeal,” will premiere on Hulu at the end of the month. The trailer was just released, showing off what looks like a raunchy and hilarious good time.

“Sex Appeal” follows Avery, a girl who has a hard time doing things she’s not good at. When her long-distance boyfriend suggests they have sex the next time they see each other, Avery spirals out of control, trying her best to master sex, taking her on a journey that includes interviewing classmates on the matter and experimenting with her childhood best friend. It stars Mike Abdalla and Jake Short as the lead characters.

Aside from the funny script, “Sex Appeal” stars a variety of appealing actors and comedians, like Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, and Paris Jackson. When it comes to Paris and her acting career, it was only this year when she decided to dive fully into these types of projects, having appearances in shows like “American Horror Stories” and parts in a variety of movies.

Paris shared her excitement over her involvement in “Sex Appeal” through her Instagram stories, where she shared some memes of herself as her character in the movie, an image that her followers were quick to push in hilarious directions. Paris also shared links for the movie’s trailer and poster.