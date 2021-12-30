Paris Jackson wears Madonna-inspired cone bra at star-studded Las Vegas restaurant launch

Even though her father is one of the most recognizable names in the history of music, Paris Jackson is always down to pay tribute to other important Pop legends.

The 23-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson looked gorgeous and all-grown-up in a conical bra similar to Madonna’s 1990 Blonde Ambition Tour costume. The actress wore the statement peice as she joined Kate Beckinsale at the grand opening of Carversteak restaurant at Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday, December 29.

Jackson stunned in the nude bra and sheer Jean Paul Gaultier number, while Kate, 48, looked sensational as she flashed her bronzed legs in a onyx sequin mini dress. Paris layered a matching shirt over the lingerie-inspired number with a striking charcoal print and asymmetric hem.

Once fans saw the 23-year-old’s ensemble, they instantly recognized Madonna’s iconic conical bra, which was also designed by Gaultier and well-known to any fan of the “Material Girl” singer.

Paris’ blonde hair was worn up in a curled pinned up style as she added a sweep of brown eyeshadow and a matte nude lipstick.

Kate, meanwhile, was putting her sensational figure on full display thanks to the sky-high hemline and plunging neck on her sexy dress. The Underworld actress wore her brunette locks up in a large messy bun and accessorised with silver diamanté hoop earrings.

As for the restaurant opening the stars were attending, Carver Road Hospitality will open Carversteak in time to ring in the New Year on Thursday. The highly anticipated luxury steakhouse, will look over the Las Vegas strip with a menu from acclaimed chef Daniel Ontiveros.