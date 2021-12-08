Paris Jackson explains her ‘grunge fairy core’ style

Paris Jackson made an appearance at the People’s Choice Awards, where she wore an outfit that perfectly fit her so-called “grunge fairy core” style, which sounds just as awesome as it looks.

©GettyImages



Paris Jackson looked stuning at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet.

Paris was interviewed by Laverne Cox on behalf of E! News and explained that she gets a lot of fashion inspiration from the music she’s listening to. “My fashion kind of just depends on what music I‘m listening to and lately it’s been a lot of grunge.” When it comes to the fairy aspect of her outfit, she explained that she’s into nature. “I like nature, I think that‘s it really,” she said.

Paris wore a brown dress that showed off her tattoos, with some blue finishes that gave it an eye-popping edge. She had stockings on and some colorful plaid patterned heels, rounding out a grunge-like look. The dress was designed by Vivienne Westwood, who Paris is a big fan of. “This is Andreas by Vivienne Westwood, which I am obsessed with. I‘ve been rocking their stuff a lot this year and had the honor of meeting them this past Fashion Week in Paris. I just love all of their things, I love their sustainability, their diversity, everything they’re doing, it‘s [chef’s kiss],” she said.