Paris Jackson explains her ‘grunge fairy core’ style

Paris Jackson made an appearance at the People’s Choice Awards, where she wore an outfit that perfectly fit her so-called “grunge fairy core” style, which sounds just as awesome as it looks.
Paris was interviewed by Laverne Cox on behalf of E! News and explained that she gets a lot of fashion inspiration from the music she’s listening to. “My fashion kind of just depends on what music I‘m listening to and lately it’s been a lot of grunge.” When it comes to the fairy aspect of her outfit, she explained that she’s into nature. “I like nature, I think that‘s it really,” she said.
Paris wore a brown dress that showed off her tattoos, with some blue finishes that gave it an eye-popping edge. She had stockings on and some colorful plaid patterned heels, rounding out a grunge-like look. The dress was designed by Vivienne Westwood, who Paris is a big fan of. “This is Andreas by Vivienne Westwood, which I am obsessed with. I‘ve been rocking their stuff a lot this year and had the honor of meeting them this past Fashion Week in Paris. I just love all of their things, I love their sustainability, their diversity, everything they’re doing, it‘s [chef’s kiss],” she said.
When discussing some of her future projects, Laverne asked Paris about what was most exciting to her, especially since she’s been all over the map in terms of her talents, making appearances in modeling shows, TV series and even releasing her own songs.
“Music is the air I breathe,” Paris said. “I was in the studio today before coming here.” When asked when we could all expect new music from her, Paris simply said that it was a “surprise.”