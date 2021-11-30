Paris Jackson looks strikingly beautiful on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong

Paris Jackson was featured on the December cover of Vogue Hong Kong and she looked AMAZING. The 24-year-old American Horror actress wore a sheer Burberry jumpsuit with the brand’s iconic “nova check” plaid pattern and a pair pointed-toe stiletto pumps.

She looked gorgeous, young and freshly styled with neutral makeup and her exposed arm tattoos and nose ring.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson took to instragram to thank the magazine and the entire team of the photoshoot with a black emoji heart 🖤.

The young model, actress and musician partnered with photographer Greg Swales for this fashion cover titled “Fashion Inclusivity”. In addition to wearing the Burberry outfit, Paris wore Bulgari jewelery, which you can see more up close in another of her instagram posts where she lays seductively for the shot.

Paris Jackson has been making a name for herself in the fashion world. She’s been among the VIPs of fashion shows of top designers around the world such as Vivienne Westwood and Christian Dior. And she modeled Jean Paul Gaultier on the catwalks of his Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris.