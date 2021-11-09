Michael Jackson’s son Bigi speaks about his father’s legacy and his plans with siblings Paris and Prince

Bigi Jackson, formerly known as Blanket, is opening up to the media for the very first time.

The 19-year-old son of Michael Jackson sat down for a rare on-camera interview with Good Morning Britain, where he spoke about his father’s legacy as he called for leaders to focus on climate change.

Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, is using his voice to call on world leaders to tackle the problem of climate change as COP26 begins. pic.twitter.com/920Zlk4usK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 1, 2021

“There’s a lot of really cool stuff here. There’s a lot of history in this house and the studio here. That’s what he was all about,” he said, going on to refer to his siblings Prince and Paris Jackson. “That’s what each of us want to do — make things that people enjoy but also benefit their lives.”

That’s when Bigi went on to share his passion for addressing climate change, pointing out that his father’s track, “Earth Song” was his biggest selling single in the UK.

The youngest Jackson child’s rare on-camera appearance came after all three siblings co-hosted a Thriller Night event at their Hayvenhurst home to benefit Heal Los Angeles Foundation.

Prince Jackson stopped by Good Morning Britain last week to speak about the siblings’ close relationship.

“At this point in our life it doesn’t really feel like there’s that hierarchy of, ‘I’m the older brother,‘” he said. “It’s more [that] we’re all siblings and we’re kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I’m not as strong in certain areas, they complement me in that way.”

He added, “We have such a close relationship, and because I‘m the oldest, my father would always tell me I have to make sure the group is taken care of, and that I have to kind of be the leader and lead by example.”

MJ would be proud.