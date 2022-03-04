Karol G will co-star alongside Sofia Vergara in the upcoming Netflix show ‘Griselda’

Karol G joined the cast of Netflix‘s upcoming limited series Griselda. A show bringing to life Griselda Blanco —portrayed by Sofia Vergara— the Colombian drug lady of the Medellín Cartel and pioneer in the Miami-based cocaine drug trade during the 1980s and early 2000s.

In her role of Carla, Karol G will characterize one of Griselda’s “mules.” One of the many drug couriers Blanco hired to transport the highly addictive stimulants from Colombia to the United States.

©Sebastian Quintero





During a recent interview, the Colombian singer says her role will constantly evolve during the series. “It’s a great role because there’s real character development,” the star told Billboard. “[Carla] is a character that evolves. She sees what she does as a job but also as a way to maintain her family, and she’s tough! She reaches another level.”

Griselda is Karol G’s acting debut; therefore, she has spent months preparing and receiving acting and body movement classes. “[The lessons] totally opened my eyes to a different perspective,” she told the publication. “They’ve helped my career as an artist and my development onstage.”

She continued, “With my teacher, we get into different situations, and he helps me get in character. When you’re not an actor, your goal is to do things well, so they’re credible. But in acting, you really get inside a character, and you forget about what people want.”

The limited series will have six episodes of 50-minute and will be streamed on Netflix. Griselda will chronicle how the devoted mother’s “lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery” created one of the most profitable cartels in history.