Karol G receives Rule Breaker Award at 2022 Billboard Women in Music

On March 2, the Billboard Women in Music awards honored Karol G with the Rule Breaker Award for using her music and platform to defy expectations, as informed by Billboard.

Since 2019, Karol G songs and collaborations, including “China,” “MAMII,” “Tusa,” “Sejodioto,” and “Bichota,” has topped Billboard’s year-end top Latin artists female chart. Therefore, the music and entertainment company recognized her for her significant contributions and continued success.

©GettyImages



Sabrina Claudio listens to honoree Karol G accept the Rule Breaker Award onstage during Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Karol G received the award from fellow singer Sabrina Claudio before offering a beautiful rendition of her song “El Barco” alongside the Colombian’s beloved all-female band.

©GettyImages



Honoree Karol G (L) performs onstage during Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

“I’m happy, happy, super happy. I saw this a lot of times on TV, dreaming of one day being here. Thank you, Billboard, for giving me this and for giving me the opportunity to perform in front of all these amazing queens,” the star told the audience while holding her award.

“The world teaches us all the time to see bad things in each other and in ourselves, and what about if we just see the beautiful things in us? I try to do that every day,” she added.

Besides Karol G, other artists honored throughout the evening included Woman of the Year Olivia Rodrigo; Icon Award recipient Bonnie Raitt; Rising Star Award recipient Gabby Barrett; Powerhouse Award recipient Doja Cat; Impact Award recipient H.E.R.; Executive of the Year Award recipient Golnar Khosrowshahi; Trailblazer Award recipient Phoebe Bridgers; Game Changer Award recipient Saweetie; and Chart Breaker Award recipient Summer Walker.