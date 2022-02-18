New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Nathy Peluso, Rauw Alejandro, Jack Harlow and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Nathy Peluso, Jack Harlow, C. Tangana, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. DIMELO FLOW x Rauw Alejandro x Maria Becerra x Farruko X Mr. Vegas X Fatman Scoop - “SUELTA”
Award-winning producer Dímelo Flow has teamed up with Latin music heavyweights Rauw Alejandro, Farruko, Mr. Vegas, Maria Becerra, and Fatman Scoop to release “Suelta.” The track samples Mr. Vegas’ 1998 hit “Heads High,” bringing a recognizable classic into the current day.
“‘Heads High’ is iconic and brought many people together in the ‘90s. I wanted to bring back that same energy to today’s music,” said Dímelo Flow. “‘Suelta’ tells fans to have fun, let loose, and dance. That’s what life is all about.”
2. Nathy Peluso - “EMERGENCIA”
In partnership with Playstation and produced by Didi Gutman and ODDLIQUOR, Nathy Peluso has debuted an avant-garde electronica single, “EMERGENCIA.”
The official visual for the track is inspired by the video game ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ and its protagonist, Aloy, a young and brave warrior who fights to defend life on the planet and for the people she loves.
3. C. Tangana - El Madrileño(La Sobremesa)
Spanish singer, songwriter, and rapper C. Tangana has released the deluxe edition of his album El Madrileño. This drop celebrates the one year anniversary of the album which has been both a critical and commercial breakthrough success.
The deluxe edition features 9 bonus tracks, including collaborations with urban flamenco star Omar Montes, Cuban legend Omara Portuondo, and bachata godfather Luis Segura.
4. Christian Nodal - “Ya No Somos Ni Seremos”
Christian Nodal just released his new single, “Ya No Somos Ni Seremos,” which is accompanied by a beautiful black and white music video.
This is his new single with Sony Latin, who the singer just signed with on February 15.
5. Morat - Llamada Perdida
Spanish pop band Morat has just launched their latest single, “Llamada Perdida.” This marks the first preview of their forthcoming album.
“There are songs that are like lifting a torch in the middle of the night, this is “Llamada Perdida,’” said Morat. “It is a sign that there is something left to say. “Llamada Perdida” seems like a guide on how to be the worst ex-partner in the world and is dedicated to all the people who were left with nothing to say when a relationship ended.”
6. Fuego, Ryan Castro - “Pendiente Al Paso”
7. Jack Harlow - “Nail Tech”
8. Marielle Hazlo - “Desacatada”
9. Alok, Luis Fonsi, Lunay ft. Lenny Tavárez, Juliette - “Un Ratito”
10. VROD x Lil Pump - “Mala”
11. Scarcuchi - “ESCÁPATE CONMIGO”